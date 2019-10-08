Posted on by

Murphy season ends at district


The golf season for Wilmington High School senior Jack Murphy ended Tuesday at the Division I Southwest District tournament at Glenview Golf Course. Murphy finished tied for 27th with an 80 (41-39). The two-time SBAAC American Division Player of the Year was nine strokes off the final qualifying score of 71. Jordan Gilkison of Springboro was the tournament medalist with a 69. Murphy made a charge at the turn, carding an eagle on No. 9. “But was unfortunately the only thing that he was able to get going,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said. “Tough way to end such a great high school career.”

