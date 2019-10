ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie boys soccer team was defeated by Goshen Tuesday 4-1 in SBAAC American Division play at Frank Irelan Field.

The Falcons slip to 10-2-2 overall and 7-2-1 in the conference.

Goshen is 11-2-2 overall and 6-2-2 in the American.

Clinton-Massie won the first meeting between the two schools at Goshen 3-2.

The match was the SBAAC American finale.