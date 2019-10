WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton was unable to hand Williamsburg its first SBAAC National Division defeat Tuesday in a league volleyball match.

Williamsburg improved to 11-0 in the National and 18-3 overall with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-8 win over EC.

The Astros are 11-5 overall and 7-4 in the division.

East Clinton lost the first meeting between the two schools in four sets. It was one of just three games WHS lost against National Division foes in 2019.