WC’s Galloway earns OAC defensive honor

Wilmington College freshman Lauren Galloway has been awarded Ohio Athletic Conference women’s soccer defensive player of the week honors for games played Sept. 29-Oct.6.

Galloway played nearly 94 minutes in goal in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 1-0 victory over Heidelberg on Saturday. She recorded nine saves to achieve her third solo shutout of the season. Galloway also has the top mark in the OAC in save percentage at 96.6 percent.

“Lauren has been consistent in goal all season,” WC coach Steve Spirk said. “Saturday she had an outstanding game to help us get the victory.”

Wilmington (6-2-1, 1-0-0 OAC) returns to Williams Stadium Saturday to face off against the University of Mount Union. Kickoff at Townsend Field is set for 7 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_WC_LaurenGalloway.jpg