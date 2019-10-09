East Clinton MS sweeps ROB volleyball

The East Clinton Middle School volleyball team swept Wilmington Tuesday at the WHS gym.

The eighth grade Astros were 25-22, 25-19 winners. Raven Clouse and Jordan Collom had three aces each. Lauren Runyon and Cheyenne Reed had two aces each. Abbi Reynolds and Molly Seabaugh finished with three kills each.

The seventh grade won a three-set match, taking the decisive set 27-25. Jillyan Kairn and Ava Mess had aces for EC.

”There were also great plays from the rest of the team and they fought hard to not give up. It really shows how much they’ve grown,” coach Sara Shaner said.

East Clinton eighth graders, from left to right, Mckinzey DeBord, Abbi Reynolds, Jersey Bain, Raven Clouse, Cheyenne Reed, Lauren Runyon, Molly Seabaugh and Jordan Collom. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_VOL_ecjrhi.jpg East Clinton eighth graders, from left to right, Mckinzey DeBord, Abbi Reynolds, Jersey Bain, Raven Clouse, Cheyenne Reed, Lauren Runyon, Molly Seabaugh and Jordan Collom.