Week 7 Preview: Blanchester at Williamsburg

It’ll continue to be a theme for the Blanchester High School football team, at least for this week when BHS travels to Williamsburg.

“Williamsburg is another team that will have a size advantage on us,” Blanchester coach Jon Mulvihill said.

But the Blanchester offensive line, outsized for sure, held up well in last week’s 19-7 triumph over Clermont Northeastern.

“All things considered they have done well,” Mulvihill said. “I’m proud of their effort and willingness to help the team.”

Christian Stubbs, a senior, has been the one constant member of the line.

After that, it’s been a mix and match lineup.

“Nate Coyle, sophomore, has played three different positions,” Mulvihill said. “Cody Kidd, freshman, and Chasen Allison, freshman, have played two different positions. Zane Panetta, sophomore, is now playing guard for us. Losses on the O-line Jackson Bray, sophomore, Kaleb Goodin, senior.”

Stubbs is the biggest of the bunch at 210 pounds while Coyle (165), Kidd (175), Allison (210), Panetta (175) are exactly imposing figures. Bray is 205 and Goodin is 270.

Blanchester put together a scrappy game in the win over the Rockets. Mulvihill was not pleased with the turnovers and busted plays that hindered scoring opportunities throughout. Also, a player ejection (Carter Abbott) will leave BHS shorthanded this week.

On the good side, the defense was lights out in the second and fourth quarters. The Wildcats held CNE to 3 of 22 passing for 8 yards in the second and fourth periods. “We sacked them three times, forced three fumbles and intercepted them twice,” said Mulvihill.

Williamsburg will have Loghan Kelley, quarterback, leading the way. In last week’s 37-19 win over Fayetteville, Kelley had 237 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the WHS option attack was in high gear.

“Last week’s win was huge for us for multiple reasons,” Mulvihill said. “It gave the boys confidence in their abilities to play and beat a bigger team. It also obviously started our league stretch at 1-0. If we’d lost Friday, we’d obviously be looking to win out and hope for help to win league. Going forward, we’re hoping to get healthy and obviously continue winning football games.”

Blanchester gang tackle with James Peters (47), Colt Conover (6), Gage Huston (21) and Kadin Berwanger (10) bring down a CNE ball carrier during last week’s game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB6_BhsGangTackle_sam.jpg Blanchester gang tackle with James Peters (47), Colt Conover (6), Gage Huston (21) and Kadin Berwanger (10) bring down a CNE ball carrier during last week’s game. Samantha Collier | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports