Blan volleyball upends Wilmington in 4

BLANCHESTER — In a cross-divisional battle, Blanchester upended Wilmington 16-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-23 in a non-league match at the BHS gym.

The Ladycats are 6-11 on the year while the Lady Hurricane drops to 9-13.

“The girls started off slow in the first set, then really picked it up the rest of the match,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said.

The win was the first non-division victory for Blanchester since opening the season with a win over New Richmond.

For Blanchester, Holly Scott had 13 points, 15 assists, a kill, a block and two digs. Ally Davis had 13 points, nine kills, five digs and 10 perfect passes. Caili Baumann totaled seven points, 11 kills and a block.

Madison Creager contributed 11 points, seven digs and seven perfect passes. Emma Falgner had two digs and three perfect passes while Hailey Mulvihill finished with 17 pionts, two kills, a block and a perfect pass.

Summer Schutte chipped in with 15 points, a kill and three perfect passes. Makayla Lanham had a dig and three perfect passes for the Ladycats.