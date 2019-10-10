Middleton 4 shots away from state berth

BEAVERCREEK — Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton missed by four strokes of advancing to the state tournament Thursday in the Division I Southwest District girls golf tournament.

Playing at the Beavercreek Golf Club, Middleton had an 82 (43-39). The final score to advance to the state tournament among individuals was a 79.

“Lilly had a great day and year, and was very enjoyable to coach,” WHS coach Pat Black said.

Morgan Rodgers, a freshman from Centerville, was tournament medalist with a 75.

Two players — Zoe Luebbers of St. Ursula and Leah Swayne of Kings — had 79s and went to a playoff. Luebbers had a birdie to earn the final state berth.