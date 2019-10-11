Bethel-Tate bounces Blanchester boys 10-0

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester High School boys soccer team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 10-0 Thursday at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats are 4-8-2 overall, 3-5-2 in the SBAAC National Division.

“Bethel-Tate has a strong team again this year,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “They played organized with good shape.”

Zach West had 15 saves as the Tigers maintained constant pressure on the BHS goal.

“We need to focus and prepare for the opportunity that we have coming up against Norwood,” said Freeman. “It will be an opportunity to try to advance in the state tournament and recognize our senior class of players for all of their hard work this season, as well as past seasons.”

The match against Norwood is 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be followed by a senior recognition ceremony for the BHS seniors.