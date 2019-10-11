BHS volleyball seniors go out with a win

BLANCHESTER — With a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 win over Bethel-Tate, the Blanchester volleyball celebrated Senior Night in grand style Thursday at the BHS gym.

Blanchester has two seniors – Holly Scott and Ally Davis.

“The girls really wanted this win for the seniors and they worked hard to get the job done,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said.

Scott had 10 points, seven assists, a dig and two perfect passes. Davis finished with 11 points, three kills, four digs and four perfect passes.

Caili Baumann had six points, six kills, two blocks and two perfect passes. Madison Creager contributed five points, two digs and a perfect pass. Emma Falgner chipped in with a dig while Ainsley Whitaker had 10 points. Hailey Mulvihill had 15 points and two blocks. Summer Schutte had 13 points, two assists and two kills. Makayla Lanham had four digs and two perfect passes.