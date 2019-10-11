Week 7 Final: Clinton-Massie 49 Western Brown 0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Piling up a 384 to 52 advantage in yards, Clinton-Massie cruised to a 49-0 win Friday over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division football at Frank Irelan Field.

The win puts the Falcons at 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

The Broncos are 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the American.

Brendan Lamb had three touchdowns and 110 yards on nine rushing attempts. Massie ran the ball 38 times for 291 yards.

Garrett Trampler led the defense with seven solos while Cayden Clutter had five solos. Braxton Green had two tackles for loss.

Kody Zantene hit on four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown while running for a score in his second game back at quarterback.

SUMMARY

Oct 11, 2019

@Frank Irelan Field

CM^28^21^0^0^^49

WB^0^0^0^0^^0

First quarter

CM-Kody Zantene 7 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 10:37

CM-Tate Olberding 31 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness kick) 7:55

CM-Brendan Lamb 13 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 0:16

CM-Brendan Lamb 23 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 0:15

Second quarter

CM-Robbie Frederick 4 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 10:34

CM-Carson Vanhoose 20 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 7:52

CM-Brendan Lamb 1 yard run (Trevor McGuinness kick) 1:44

Third quarter

No scoring

Fourth quarter

No scoring

Clinton-Massie’s Daelin Maple (21) and Garrett Trampler (22) zero in on a Western Brown ball carrier during Friday night’s game at Frank Irelan Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB7_cm22cm21_ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Daelin Maple (21) and Garrett Trampler (22) zero in on a Western Brown ball carrier during Friday night’s game at Frank Irelan Field. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports