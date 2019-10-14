OFC Heat Black earns national berth

The OFC Heat Black from Clarksville went undefeated in the Fall Ohio Shootout and earned a berth in the USSSA National Championship July 2020 in Windsor, Conn. The fastpitch softball team competes in the 16U Class A division. Team members are, from left to right, front row, Madi Williams (Kings), Jessica Bailey (Goshen), Reagan Finley (Milford), Hannah Green (Norwood), Heather Brookbank (Mt Notre Dame), Carly Andrews (Sycamore), Lexi Koenig (Kings); back row, head coach Jeanne Brightman, Delaney Schneder (Clinton-Massie), Casey Boeckerman (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Chrissy Kolar (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Jasmine Walker (Lakota West), Kiera Brightman (Clinton-Massie), Lilly Benjamin (Mt Notre Dame), assistant coach Sami Michaelis.

The OFC Heat Black from Clarksville went undefeated in the Fall Ohio Shootout and earned a berth in the USSSA National Championship July 2020 in Windsor, Conn. The fastpitch softball team competes in the 16U Class A division. Team members are, from left to right, front row, Madi Williams (Kings), Jessica Bailey (Goshen), Reagan Finley (Milford), Hannah Green (Norwood), Heather Brookbank (Mt Notre Dame), Carly Andrews (Sycamore), Lexi Koenig (Kings); back row, head coach Jeanne Brightman, Delaney Schneder (Clinton-Massie), Casey Boeckerman (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Chrissy Kolar (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Jasmine Walker (Lakota West), Kiera Brightman (Clinton-Massie), Lilly Benjamin (Mt Notre Dame), assistant coach Sami Michaelis. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_SFT_heatteam.jpg The OFC Heat Black from Clarksville went undefeated in the Fall Ohio Shootout and earned a berth in the USSSA National Championship July 2020 in Windsor, Conn. The fastpitch softball team competes in the 16U Class A division. Team members are, from left to right, front row, Madi Williams (Kings), Jessica Bailey (Goshen), Reagan Finley (Milford), Hannah Green (Norwood), Heather Brookbank (Mt Notre Dame), Carly Andrews (Sycamore), Lexi Koenig (Kings); back row, head coach Jeanne Brightman, Delaney Schneder (Clinton-Massie), Casey Boeckerman (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Chrissy Kolar (Cincinnati Hills Christian), Jasmine Walker (Lakota West), Kiera Brightman (Clinton-Massie), Lilly Benjamin (Mt Notre Dame), assistant coach Sami Michaelis. Courtesy Photo