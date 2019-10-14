Mount Union spikes WC volleyball in 3

ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union defeatede the Wilmington College volleyball team 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 in Ohio Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.

Mount Union finished with 33 kills and just nine errors for a .229 attack percentage while Wilmington had 15 kills and 24 errors. The Purple Raiders also won the serve-and-pass game with eight aces and four errors. Perhaps the most impactful phase of the game was blocking as the hosts had 10 blocks as a team while the visitors had two.

Individually, Taylor McCuistion had a team-best five kills while Jillian Wesco had four. Summer Wilbur had 13 assists while Karley Schlensker led the back row with 15 digs.

Wilmington (3-18, 0-3 OAC) hosts nationally-ranked Ohio Northern University Tuesday.