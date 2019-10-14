ALLIANCE — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team battled Mount Union to a scoreless draw Saturday afternoon in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Both teams remain undefeated in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) competition.

The Fightin’ Quakers are 9-2-2, 2-0-1 OAC. The Purple Raiders are 7-1-3, 1-0-2 OAC.

The Wilmington defense had to repel seven shots in the first half. The Quakers put up a fight in the second half outshooting the Raiders 9-5 with five of the nine shots being on goal.

At the end of 90 minutes both teams were scoreless, bringing the game to overtime. During the two overtime periods, shots were tied at three with neither team able to score resulting in a draw.

Michael Owusu, Elorm Dogbey and Zach Burgmeier led Wilmington in shots with three each, with Owusu and Dogbey putting two of their shots on goal.

Felix Maurer only had to make three saves for the Quakers.

Wilmington will return to Williams Stadium 7 p.m. Wednesday to host Ohio Northern University for an OAC match.

