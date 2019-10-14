East Clinton trap club remains in third place

The East Clinton skeet club remained in third place last week in the Ohio High School Clay Target League following its shoot at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman’s Association.

The highlight of the came during a practice round for Cade Stewart, who converted 25 straight targets.

East Clinton had 135.5 while North Ridgeville is in first with 335.5 and Adena is second with 222.

Individually, Brody Fisher connected on 44 of 50 targets while Colten Woods and Cade Stewart hit 42 of 50. Carter Carey had 39 out of 50 while Nate Ellis had 38 of 50, Aaron Rolfe had 35 of 50 and Hayden Pirman finished with 34 of 50.

Kole Boeckmann hit 3o of 50, Mitchell Ellis 24 of 50, Carlie Ellis 23 of 50 and Preston Dixon 22 of 50.