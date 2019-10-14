Two teams tied for first Saturday in the Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation inaugural golf outing at Majestic Springs Golf Club.
There was a two way tie (-21) for the win. Randall Davis, Spencer Meredith, Jeremy McGrawand Kyle Miller matched the score of Brad Norris, Ted Schroeder, Steve Landrum and Kevin O’Sullivan. The prize of $1,000 was given back to the foundation by the winning members.
In total, more than $8,500 was raised for scholarships for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Laurel Oaks and Wilmington schools, as well as special projects within Clinton County.
The foundation said it was appreciative of the community’s overwhelming support.