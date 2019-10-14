Two teams tied for first Saturday in the Burton, Hale and Vogel Legacy Foundation inaugural golf outing at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

There was a two way tie (-21) for the win. Randall Davis, Spencer Meredith, Jeremy McGrawand Kyle Miller matched the score of Brad Norris, Ted Schroeder, Steve Landrum and Kevin O’Sullivan. The prize of $1,000 was given back to the foundation by the winning members.

In total, more than $8,500 was raised for scholarships for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Laurel Oaks and Wilmington schools, as well as special projects within Clinton County.

The foundation said it was appreciative of the community’s overwhelming support.

Pictured left to right are Myron Hale, Jeff Burton and Cole Vogel