Henson, Parks, WHS tops boys field

WILMINGTON — Aidan Henson cruised to a win Saturday in the SBAAC boys cross country championship race at Wilmington College.

The East Clinton senior finished in 16:45.15, establishing a new EC record by eclipsing his own mark of 16:45.2 set earlier in the year.

Wilmington’s Tyler Parks was the runnerup in the race but the first American Division runner to cross the line in 17:00.28.

The Hurricane had five of the first seven runners in the American Division with Garret Stoffer running third, Tyler Preston fifth, Sam Eastes sixth and Predo Escobedo seventh.

Bryce Hensley was the first runner for Clinton-Massie, finishing 18th in 19:34.16.

For Blanchester, Brett Bandow was first to cross the line, placing eighth in the National Division in 18:45.15.

In the middle school race, Jacob Ryan of Clinton-Massie was race runnerup in 11:48.39. Trevor Ellis of Georgetown won the race in 11:36.58.

Dylan Arnold was 16th for East Clinton in 12:55.05 and Drew Wyss was first for Blan in 23rd (13:09.78).

SUMMARY

Oct 12, 2019

@Wilmington College

SBAAC American Division 5K (66 runners)

Teams

Wilmington 22 Western Brown 37 New Richmond 77 Goshen 121 Batavia 123

Individuals (66 runners)

1, Tyler Parks (Wil) 17:00.28 SB

3, Garrett Stoffer (Wil) 17:08.01 PR

5, Tyler Preston (Wil) 17:42.09

6, Sam Eastes (Wil) 17:51.5 PR

7, Pedro Escobedo (Wil) 17:58.92

12, Noah Geggie (Wil) 18:34.41 PR

16, Calvin Walls (Wil) 19:32.1 SB

18, Bryce Hensley (CM) 19:34.16

23, Cameron Combs (Wil) 20:09.15 SB

31, Adonis Peterson (Wil) 20:38.83 PR

35, Brady McKinney (Wil) 21:29.17

38, Owen Thackston (Wil) 21:45.38 PR

39, Luke Lentine (CM) 21:49.06

40, Izaia Billingsley (Wil) 21:53.36 SB

48, Travis Smith (CM) 22:51.21

52, Alex Shelton (CM) 23:29.17

55, Brandon Walters (Wil) 24:13.18

SBAAC National Division 5K (58 runners)

Teams

Bethel-Tate 26 East Clinton 59 Clermont Northeastern 67 Georgetown 100 Williamsburg 121 Felicity 142

Individuals

1, Aidan Henson (EC) 16:45.15

8, Brett Bandow (BL) 18:45.15

10, Lasse Hoffman (EC) 18:57.39

12, Nick Musselman (BL) 19:06.5

14, Zach Vest (EC) 19:24.74

17, Justin Arnold (EC) 19:33.61

24, Richard Wood (EC) 20:05.46

33, Michael Horn (EC) 20:54.61

35, Van Frye (EC) 21:02.61

40, Jacob Howard (EC) 21:50.5

48, John Cline (EC) 23:07.66

49, Joey Haines (BL) 23:2108

52, Josh Cline (EC) 23:44.32

Middle School Boys 3k

Teams

Georgetown 29 New Richmond 70 Batavia 96 Bethel-Tate 115 Clermont Northeastern 152 Western Brown 155 Wilmington 180 East Clinton 182 Goshen 193

Individuals (87 runners)

1, Trevor Ellis (Geo) 11:36.58

2, Jacob Ryan (CM) 11:48.39

16, Dylan Arnold (EC) 12:55.05

17, Gatlin Newkirk (CM) 12:56.07

18, Conner Walters (Wil) 13:00.44 PR

23, Drew Wyss (BL) 13:09.78

31, Oliver McDermott (Wil) 13:35.44

44, Brady Davis (Wil) 14:19.0 PR

47, Hayden Heiting (EC) 14:35.95

48, Skylar Slagle (EC) 14:37.75

58, Liam Short (CM) 15:18.14

59, Jacob George (EC) 15:20.62

63, Carson McDowell (CM) 15:32.28

66, Nikolas Gates (EC) 15:57.91

72, Isaac Jeffrey (Wil) 16:1165 PR

79, Colin Wood (Wil) 17:01.03 PR

80, Aiden Walker (EC) 17:01.76

Aidan Henson was the National Division champion and finished first among all boys runners Saturday in the SBAAC Cross Country Championship at Wilmington College. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal