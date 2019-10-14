Woods finishes 3rd in state golf tournament

COLUMBUS — Unable to get anything going, Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods struggled on Saturday and dropped back to third place in the 11th OHSAA Girls Division II Golf State Tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course.

Woods matched a state record with a 67 in the opening round but followed that with a 6-over par 76.

“That’s the game of golf,” a teary-eyed Woods said after her round. “You can’t control some of the stuff that went on out there. You have to just accept it.”

After the match, Woods went between laughter and tears as the emotions of an up and down two-day state tournament took its toll.

But Saturday was clearly not Woods day right from the start.

After a first hole bogey dropped her to 2-under, she had par on the second. On the third, Woods drove it behind a couple of trees, hit a branch on her second shot, then went over the green on her third shot. She then two-putted from close range to fall back to even par.

She rallied a bit with a 15-foot par saving putt on No. 4. A bogey on No. 6 put her at 1-over. Woods got that stroke back on 8 with a 40-footer for birdie.

Woods bogeyed the two par 5s on the back nine. She never was able to get any part of her game forward in a positive manner.

REPEAT: Kyleigh Dull of Kansas Lakota successfully defended her 2018 state championship by shooting a 137 (70-67).

Casilon Allendesala of Canton Central Catholic was runnerup with a 142.

BY THE NUMBERS: Woods hit six of 13 fairways, 11 of 18 greens in regulation and had 33 putts in Saturday afternoon’s round.

A FIRST: Woods double bogeyed the par 4 third hole, her first double bogey in girls competition this season, coach Tim McGraw said. She had one double bogey while playing in a boys match.

Massie senior overtaken by defending state champ

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

