Ladycats advance in D3 tournament

BLANCHESTER — In relatively easy fashion, the Blanchester volleyball team won its first-round tournament match Tuesday with Gamble Montessori 25-4, 25-14, 25-8 at the BHS gym.

The Division III Blanchester I sectional tournament win puts the Ladycats at 8-11 on the year.

The Ladycats will face No. 2 seed Williamsburg 11 a.m. Saturday at the BHS gym in the second round.

Holly Scott recorded the 500th assist of her career in the match. She finished with 12 assists, a kill, a perfect pass and 10 points.

Ally Davis had nine points, four perfect passes and four kills. Caili Baumann had four points and nine kills. Madison Creager finished with three points, three digs and five perfect passes.

Emma Falgner totaled three perfect passes and Ainsley Whitaker chipped in with eight points, three perfect passes and two kills. Hailey Mulvihill had 13 points, a perfect pass and three kills.

Summer Schutte was credited with 11 points, five assists and a kill. Taylor Combs had a kill while Makayla Lanham totaled a dig and two perfect passes.