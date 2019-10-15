Goshen gets Wilmington in overtime 3-2

GOSHEN – After rallying from a 2-0 deficit, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team fell in overtime at Goshen 3-2 in a Division I South 3 sectional match Tuesday night.

The Hurricane season ends at 9-6-2.

“Great effort and great overall season,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said.

The game was the WHS finale for seniors Josh Vaughan and Luke Mulvey.

“Josh leaves a legacy of determination, grit and hard work,” said the WHS coach.

The Warriors are 12-2-2.

During the SBAAC American Division season, Wilmington tied Goshen on the road, 2-2, and lost to Goshen at Alumni Field 3-2.

Brady Vilvens scored both WHS goals in the tournament matchup, one with just under 20 minutes remaining and the other with just under 17 minutes to go.

Wilmington threatened several times after Vilvens’ goals but were unable to break the tie.