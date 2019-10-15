Aviators end Hurricane volleyball season

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington High School volleyball season ended Tuesday with a 25-8, 25-16, 25-18 loss to Sycamore in a Division I Cincinnati 3 sectional tournament at SHS.

The Lady Hurricane season ends at 9-14.

The Lady Aviators (8-15) will play 1 p.m. Saturday against No. 1 seed Ursuline Academy. Ursuline is No. 3 Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

“We came out flat the first set, not a whole lot went our way,” WHS coach Jenna Persinger said. “I was very pleased with the way we were able to regroup going into the second and third sets.”

The nine wins is a high water mark for the volleyball program in recent years.

“Our girls have come a long way, and for them to continue to fight and compete down to the last point says a lot about this group and how much they’ve progressed this season,” Persinger said. “Like I told the girls, you never want to lose, but come tournament time only one team is going to finish their season with a win. We didn’t go down without a fight and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

The match was the final for seniors Logan Osborn, Mariah Knowles, Kathryn Hardin and Sami McCord.

“To our seniors — Sami, Kathryn, Mariah, and Logan — I can’t say enough about these girls and the way they lead,” the coach said. “They are true role models for the underclassmen and their leadership will be missed. Our juniors have some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited at the possibly of what they can do next season.”