Week 7 Preview: Williamsburg at East Clinton

East Clinton looks to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in a long time Friday when Williamsburg visits Lees Creek.

“Williamsburg is running the triple option on offense,” EC coach Steven Olds said. “Their QB (Loghan Kelley) is a heck of a player and we will need to contain hi in order to win this game.”

Williamsburg won last season’s game 40-10 but East Clinton had a 35-7 victory in 2017.

Olds said his squad needs to get off to a fast start, an aspect of the game that has been mostly missing for EC this season.

“We have to get off to a better start this week and play a full four quarters of good football to come out on top,” said Olds.

The Astros defeated Fayetteville-Perry last week 20-15 while the Wildcats lost to Blanchester 42-20.

“We got off to a slow start again, unfortunately,” said Olds. “It wasn’t until the first drive of the second half that I thought our energy level really picked up and we got back to playing Astro football … physical and aggressive.”

For whatever reason, East Clinton was unable to put anything together early against the Rockets early in the game or even the previous week against Bethel-Tate.

“Feels like we had been in a little bit of a funk since the Minford game, but in the second half (against Fayetteville) I thought we kind of found ourselves again,” said Olds. “The home crowd was fantastic as well, they were as loud and into the game as I’ve heard here in a long time. I know the guys are looking forward to hearing that again this Friday.”

At 3-4, the Astros have as many wins as any East Clinton team since 2011. The numbers haven’t risen significantly in terms of players participating, so Olds is mindful of how practice is conducted through the week.

“We are very conscious of how much we hit and go full go during the practice week,” said Olds. “With our numbers being what they are, beating up on each other in practice every day just doesn’t make sense. And I think we have proven that you don’t have to beat on each other in practice in order to be physical on the field on Friday nights. “

WHO: Williamsburg at East Clinton WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday WHERE: East Clinton High School WHAT: The win keeps reasonable hopes alive for a National Division title

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

