A look around at SBAAC football

Here’s look at the SBAAC football teams, last week, this week, leaders, playoffs:

Last Week

New Richmond 50 Batavia 7: The Lions won their third straight game. Luke Lytle had one passing and one rushing touchdown as NR rolled up 473 yards of offense. Jacob Duty ran for 247 yards and three TDs on just 14 rushes. Jayden Naegele forced a fumble and had an interception on defense. Luke Scaggs accounted for 123 of Batavia’s 219 yards on offense.

Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20: Blanchester ran for 336 yards behind a stout effort by the offensive line. James Peters had 83 yards and three scores on 11 tries. Gage Huston (122 yards) and Colt Conover (114 yards) reached the century mark on the ground. For Williamsburg, Loghan Kelley was effective passing (6 of 9, 99 yards). Teddy Conley caught two touchdown passes.

Clinton Massie 49 Western Brown 0: Massie held a 384-52 advantage in offensive yards. Brendan Lamb was one of nine CM ball carriers. He had 110 yards and three TDs on nine attempts. Kody Zantene was 4 of 5 passing, including a TD to Tate Olberding.

Bethel-Tate 34 Clermont NE 9: Alex Manz, the dynamite BT quarterback, didn’t have one of his better games but the Tigers found a way to easily handle the Rockets. The defense had 10 sacks, with Dylan Poff and Eli Ryan recording three each. Gauge Dunn had one rushing and one receiving score in the win.

East Clinton 20 Fayetteville-Perry 15: Jared Smith passed for two scores and ran for another in the EC win. He also had a sack and forced a fumble on defense. Patrick Dotson had a fumble recovery and caught a TD pass

Goshen 32 Wilmington 20: The Warriors ran for 279 yards on the Hurricane. Dylan Ashcraft had 116 yards while Hunter Slusher rushed for 67 and two TDs. Eric Eickenhorst had 2.5 sacks for Goshen while Seth Anderson had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a score. Goshen forced five Wilmington turnovers in all.

This Week

NOTE: All games kick-off 7 p.m. Friday

Williamsburg at East Clinton: Both teams are 1-1. The loser is likely out of the hunt for the National Division title.

Wilmington at New Richmond: The Lions have a showdown of the unbeatens next week with Massie but need to take down Wilmington first.

Clinton Massie at Batavia: The Falcons second straight game against a winless team.

Bethel-Tate at Blanchester: With both at 2-0, the winner puts one hand on the National Division trophy, still holding on precariously though. The winner also gets playoff points, but would likely still have to win out to qualify.

Fayetteville Perry at Clermont Northeastern: Two fast-starting teams that have faded a bit with the onset of National Division play.

Goshen at Western Brown: The Warriors get the winless Broncos this week.

Playoffs

Div III Region 11: Wilmington is 15th in the region. Western Brown has been mathematically eliminated.

Div III Region 12: New Richmond, despite its 4-3 record, is just 21st in the region. There are seven teams with losing records above the Lions. Goshen is 12th but hopeful with a trio of wins to close out the year.

Div IV Region 16: Massie is third while Bethel-Tate is seventh.

Div V Region 20: Despite a 3-4 record, Blanchester is 13th in the region. Two teams with winning records rank below the Wildcats. East Clinton is 16th.

Div VI Region 24: Williamsburg is 14th and Fayetteville 16th.

Leaders

NOTE: Statistics are based on those submitted to the SBAAC website.

PASSING: Alex Manz (BT) 125-210, 1541 yards, 14 TD; Luke Lytle (NR) 83-134, 1003 yards, 11 TD; Landon Amann (CNE) 33-83, 742 yards, 9 TD; Cam Coomer

RUSHING: Brendan Lamb (CM) 149-1190; Cole Joslin (CNE) 79-532; Hunter Jester (F) 103-763; Jacob Duty (NR) 89-705

RECEIVING: Gauge Dunn (BT) 43-689; David Pride (CNE) 14-356; Dylan Poff (BT) 31-320

SCORING: Luke Lytle (NR) 18 TD, 27 XPA, 135 Pts; Brendan Lamb (CM) 22 TD, 132 Pts; Hunter Slusher (G) 12 TD, 1 2Pt, 74 Pts

KICKING: Trevor McGuinness (CM) 35 XP, 4 FG, 47 Pts, Rory Bezll (Wil) 18 XP, 3 FG, 27 Pts; Luke Lytle (NR) 27 XP, 0 FG, 27 Pts

FUMBLE REC: 9 tied with 2

INTERCEPTIONS: Gauge Dunn (BT) 3, Seth Anderson (G) 3, Carter Abbott (Bl) 3, Adam Frump (Bl) 3

SACKS: Dylan Poff (BT) 8, Kyle Smith (BT) 7.5, Eric Eickenhorst (G) 5, Owen Mattes (BT) 4

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

SBAAC Football Standings American Division Team^Div Games^All Games Clinton-Massie^2-0^6-1 New Richmond^2-0^4-3 Goshen^1-1^4-3 Wilmington^1-1^3-4 Batavia^0-2^1-6 Western Brown^0-2^0-7 National Division Team^Div Games^All Games Bethel-Tate^2-0^5-2 Blanchester^2-0^3-4 Williamsburg^1-1^4-3 East Clinton^1-1^3-4 Fayetteville^0-2^4-3 Clermont NE^0-2^3-4 LAST WEEK’S GAMES New Richmond 50 Batavia 7 Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20 Clinton Massie 49 Western Brown 0 Bethel-Tate 34 Clermont NE 9 East Clinton 20 Fayetteville-Perry 15 Goshen 32 Wilmington 20 THIS WEEK’S GAMES NOTE: All games kick-off 7 p.m. Friday Williamsburg at East Clinton Wilmington at New Richmond Clinton Massie at Batavia Bethel-Tate at Blanchester Fayetteville Perry at Clermont Northeastern Goshen at Western Brown NEXT WEEK’S GAMES East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern Batavia at Goshen Blanchester at Fayetteville Perry New Richmond at Clinton Massie Williamsburg at Bethel-Tate Western Brown at Wilmington

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

