Week 8 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Batavia

With success comes scrutiny. Clinton-Massie football has been down the road many times.

But head coach Dan McSurley knows there will be a time this season when his team will have to be able to throw the football to win a game. Maybe just one time, but it will happen.

So pardon McSurley in advance if he throws the football in an already lopsided game.

“I think the number one point of focus this week will be timing up the passing game with Kody (Zantene) and the receivers,” said McSurley. “You’ll only get a certain amount of opportunities to throw, so we need to make them all count.”

The Falcons are 6-1 on the year, and 2-0 in the SBAAC American Division. They’ll travel to Batavia, a 1-5 team that appears to over-matched going into the game.

Still, Zantene missed the first half of the season with injury but has steadily improved as he continues to shake off the rust. And this Falcons team, with wins over programs like Bishop Fenwick, Goshen and Bishop Hartley, has eyes on a big prize down the road in November.

The front-line Falcons appear set across the board. So keeping them sharp is also key and when you play game with a second half running clock that can be a challenge.

But McSurley likes the blowout wins as it helps the second and third units.

“We’ve developed a pretty good amount of depth so keeping our guys healthy and sharp is key for the stretch run,” he said.

McSurley said kicker Trevor McGuinness and the special teams units “may be a big difference maker down the road … we’ll keep working and scheming on our special teams,” he said.

WHO: Clinton-Massie at Batavia WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday WHERE: Batavia WHAT: Another top versus bottom matchup for the Falcons.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

