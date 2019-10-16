No. 11 ONU hammers WC volleyball

WILMINGTON — No. 11 Ohio Northern University was dominant from start to finish in a straight-set victory (25-12, 25-14, 25-11) over the Wilmington College volleyball team in Ohio Athletic Conference action from Hermann Court Tuesday evening.

ONU put down 36 kills and committed just eight errors while Wilmington had 22 kills and 20 errors

The Fightin’ Quakers were led by Jillian Wesco with eight kills and 10 digs while Morgan Loomis had perhaps the best offensive match of her senior season with six kills and a .417 attack percentage. Summer Wilbur assisted on 19 of Wilmington’s 22 kills.

Ohio Northern improves to 19-4 overall and 4-0 in OAC competition while Wilmington falls to 3-19 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Quakers head to Marietta College on Saturday afternoon.