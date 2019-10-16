Heys, Yontz earn OAC cross country honors

The Wilmington College cross country program garnered a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference weekly honors.

Simon Heys and Sydney Yontz were named OAC runners of the week.

Heys, a Wilmington High School graduate, was the Fightin’ Quakers’ top finisher at the seventh annual JennaStrong Fall Classic Friday. He finished the eight-kilometer course in 26:03.7 and in 20th place in a field of 363 runners. Among NCAA Division III runners, Heys placed third individually.

Yontz was the Fightin’ Quakers’ top finisher in the women’s race at the JennaStrong Fall Classic. The Springfield native finished the five-kilometer course in 19:25.9 and in 27th place in a field of 316 runners. Among NCAA Division III runners, Yontz placed sixth individually.

The Quakers have another home meet, a dual against Muskingum University, on Friday.