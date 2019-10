YELLOW SPRINGS – The Clinton-Massie Middle School cross country team competed Tuesday at the Yellow Springs Invitational at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Jacoby Ryan established a new CMMS boys record by finishing the race in 11:26. He was eighth overall and broke Myles Corcoran’s 2005 mark of 11:38.

Gatlin Newkirk was 99th in 13:25 and Liam Short was 154th with a personal best time of 14:27. Carson McDowell ran 16:09.

On the girls side, Dakota Cartner ran a personal best of 15:32.