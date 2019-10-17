GCTCA, MVTCA honor WHS, BHS CM tennis

Tennis awards for Clinton County athletes are coming from both the Greater Cincinnati Tennis Coaches Association and the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association.

The MVTCA honored Wilmington’s Claire Burns with first-team Division I recognition. Burns was 23-3 this season and is one of three sophomores on the first team.

Abby Nuggent of Springboro was player of the year.

Allie Kees earned third team singles honor with a 22-7 record. Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were a third team doubles pairing with a 14-9 record.

Honorable mention was given to Wilmington’s Josie Nichols.

The group’s Academic Award was presented to Kees, Nichols, Annie Osborn and Rachel Barker.

The GCTCA Division II awards honored Clinton-Massie and Blanchester.

Lynn Deatherage of Clinton-Massie was one of three Distinguished Coach honorees. Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan were a Distinguished Doubles team.

The entire Blanchester team earned the organization’s Team Sportsmanship Award. Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin were distinguished doubles partners.

“I’m happy for Grace and Taylor to see them recognized for the outstanding season they had at first doubles,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Taylor made major strides as a player in her third year and Grace was a critical addition to our team in just her first season. I’m also very pleased that we were awarded the sportsmanship award. That says a lot for these kids, and it makes me proud to be their coach.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Tennis.Logo_.jpg