Week 8 Final: New Richmond 27 Wilmington 13

NEW RICHMOND — Six turnovers doomed Wilmington Friday night in a 27-13 loss to New Richmond in SBAAC American Division play on the NR campus.

Wilmington played the game without Cam Coomer, who did not suit up for the Hurricane. Cameron McEvoy started at quarterback for Wilmington, the third player to do so this season.

Wilmington led 13-10 at halftime but the Lions scored on their first possession of the second half, a two yard run by Jacob Duty at 9:49 to gain the lead.

WHS turned the ball over on its next two drives, the second being an interception return for touchdown by Austin Sharp, 24-13.

The Hurricane made it three straight possessions with turnovers by fumbling the next time they had the ball.

The WHS defense did not play a bad game. Chris Custis, Jeff Valentine and several others had solid games. But the offense continued to put the defense in bad position throughout the night.

The Hurricane is 3-5 overall, 1-2 in the American.

The Lions go to 5-3 overall, 3-0 in the division. They await a first-place showdown with Clinton-Massie this week.

Malik Scott had 134 yards rushing, but only 12 in the second half. McEvoy was 12 for 22 passing for 131 yards but threw three interceptions.

WHS put together a nifty drive on its second possession, mixing run and pass to negotiate 88 yards on just six plays. McEvoy completed two for 39 yards and Scott took care of the rest. Scott had three rushes for 55 yards, including a 10-yarder to paydirt to put WHS on top.

Scott had another big run on the next WHS scoring drive, a 29 yard jaunt, but it was Brett Brooks getting the call in close as he scored his first touchdown of the year at the 6:07 mark of the second.

Late in the first half, Wilmington had the ball at its own 5 at 1:45. A 15-yard facemask penalty on New Richmond gave WHS life at the 30. McEvoy pass to Custis gained eight. But on the next pass play, McEvoy’s effort was batted into the air and intercepted by lineman Andrew Royalty.

On the next play from scrimmage, Lytle hooked up with Randy Hammons for a 28-yard touchdown. Lytle’s extra point made it 13-10 at the half.

SUMMARY

Oct 18, 2019

@New Richmond HS

New Richmond 27 Wilmington 13

WI^6^7^0^0^^13

NR^3^7^14^3^^27

First quarter

W-Malik Scott 10 yard run (Kick failed) 5:13

NR-Luke Lytle 30 yard field goals 1:08

Second quarter

W-Brett Brooks 3 yard run (Rory Bell kick) 6:07

NR-Randy Hammons 28 yard pass from Luke Lytle (Luke Lytle kick) 0:54

Third quarter

NR-Jacob Duty 2 yard run (Luke Lytle kick) 9:49

NR-Austin Sharp 34 yard interception return (Luke Lytle kick) 2:40

Fourth quarter

NR-Luke Lylte 32 yard field goal 3:17

