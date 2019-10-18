SBAAC football standings

American Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Clinton-Massie^3-0^7-1
New Richmond^3-0^5-3
Goshen^2-1^5-3
Wilmington^1-2^3-5
Batavia^0-3^1-7
Western Brown^0-3^0-8
National Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Blanchester^3-0^4-4
Bethel-Tate^2-1^5-3
East Clinton^2-1^4-4
Williamsburg^1-2^4-4
Clermont NE^1-2^4-4
Fayetteville^0-3^4-4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
New Richmond 50 Batavia 7
Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20
Clinton Massie 49 Western Brown 0
Bethel-Tate 34 Clermont NE 9
East Clinton 20 Fayetteville-Perry 15
Goshen 32 Wilmington 20
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
East Clinton 42 Williamsburg 27
New Richmond 27 Wilmington 13
Clinton Massie 63 Batavia 0
Blanchester 30 Bethel-Tate 24
Clermont Northeastern 44 Fayetteville-Perry 6
Goshen 35 Western Brown 21
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
NOTE: All games kick-off 7 p.m. Friday
East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern
Batavia at Goshen
Blanchester at Fayetteville Perry
New Richmond at Clinton Massie
Williamsburg at Bethel-Tate
Western Brown at Wilmington