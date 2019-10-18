Posted on by

SBAAC football standings


American Division

Team^Div Games^All Games

Clinton-Massie^3-0^7-1

New Richmond^3-0^5-3

Goshen^2-1^5-3

Wilmington^1-2^3-5

Batavia^0-3^1-7

Western Brown^0-3^0-8

National Division

Team^Div Games^All Games

Blanchester^3-0^4-4

Bethel-Tate^2-1^5-3

East Clinton^2-1^4-4

Williamsburg^1-2^4-4

Clermont NE^1-2^4-4

Fayetteville^0-3^4-4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

New Richmond 50 Batavia 7

Blanchester 42 Williamsburg 20

Clinton Massie 49 Western Brown 0

Bethel-Tate 34 Clermont NE 9

East Clinton 20 Fayetteville-Perry 15

Goshen 32 Wilmington 20

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

East Clinton 42 Williamsburg 27

New Richmond 27 Wilmington 13

Clinton Massie 63 Batavia 0

Blanchester 30 Bethel-Tate 24

Clermont Northeastern 44 Fayetteville-Perry 6

Goshen 35 Western Brown 21

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

NOTE: All games kick-off 7 p.m. Friday

East Clinton at Clermont Northeastern

Batavia at Goshen

Blanchester at Fayetteville Perry

New Richmond at Clinton Massie

Williamsburg at Bethel-Tate

Western Brown at Wilmington