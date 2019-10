Blan cross country season ends at VOA Park

WEST CHESTER — The Blanchester cross country season ended Saturday at district meets at Voice of America Park.

The boys competed in the Division II district with Nick Musselman was top finisher, placing 36th in 20:13.97.

Kenzie Kratzer was the lone BHS girl in the Division III district. She was 68th in 29:30.8.

SUMMARY

Oct 19, 2019

Division II West Chester District

@Voice of America Park

Boys Results

Team

Mariemont 48 Badin 51 McNicholas 52 Fenwick 108 Taylor 119 New Richmond 146 Aiken 218

Individuals

1, Charles Taylor, McNicholas, 16:29.68

36, Nick Musselman, Blan, 20:13.97

41, Brett Bandow, Blan, 20:38.6

46, Matthew O’Neill, Blan, 21:59.52

47, Joey Haines, Blan, 22:11.21

Girls Results

Division III West Chester District

Team (top 5)

Madeira 39 Summit Country Day 55 Seven Hills 92 Cin Hills Christian 99 Cin Country Day 127

Individuals

1, Catherine Coldiron, SCD, 19:34.99

68, Kenzie Kratzer, Blan, 29:30.8