Trio of Hurricane runners advance to regional meet

CEDARVILLE — A trio of Wilmington High School runners qualified for this week’s regional cross country meets at the Division I Troy Regional meet.

Sophie Huffman for the girls, and boys Tyler Parks and Garret Stoffer extended their seasons another week with their performance this past Saturday at the Division I Cedarville District meet at the Elvin R. King CC Course.

Huffman set a school record of 19:44.1 and finished 16th overall. Huffman is the third freshman in WHS girls cross country history to advance to the regional meet. Rona Inlow qualified in 1987 and Emma Kaplan qualified in 2004.

On the boys side, Parks ran 16:46.1 and finished 24th while Stoffer was 31st in 16:51.9.

This is the first time two WHS qualified in the same year to the regional meet. Stoffer is the second freshman to qualify after Simon Heys pulled off the feat in 2015.

SUMMARY

Oct 19, 2019

Div I Cedarville District

@Elvin R. King CC Course

Boys Results

Team (top 5)

Lebanon Tippecanoe Fairmont Beavercreek Centerville. Also, Wilmington 14th

Individuals

1, Sam Duncan, Lebanon, 15:40.74

24, Tyler Parks, Wil, 16:46.1 PR

31, Garrett Stoffer, Wil, 16:51.9 PR

80, Sam Eastes, Wil, 17:44.8 PR

82, Pedro Escobedo, Wil, 17:45.5 PR

108, Tyler Preston, Wil, 18:33.6

125, Noah Geggie, Wil, 19:26

150, Calvin Walls, Wil, 20:25.3

Girls Results

Team (top 5)

Beavercreek Talawanda Springboro Lebanon Troy. Also, Wilmington 14th

Individuals

1, Taylor Ewert, Beavercreek 17:03.13

16, Sophie Huffman, Wil, 19:44.1 PR

75, Skye Carpenter, Wil, 22:05.8 PR

86, Sylena Baltazar, Wil, 23:00.1

89, Emma Simpson, Wil, 23:06.2

123, Kalli Abbitt, Wil, 25:22.8

125, Shannon O’Boyle, Wil, 26:16.6