Massie 5th grade seeking 3-peat

The Clinton-Massie fifth grade youth football team will play Piqua 2 p.m. Saturday at Northridge High School in the championship game of the Southwestern Buckeye League.

There are two other Clinton-Massie teams going for titles Saturday — fourth grade against Tipp City at 12:30 p.m. and the sixth grade vs Tipp City at 3:30 p.m.

The fifth grade Falcons are 10-0 this season and have outscored their opponents 418-30.

The fifth grade team will be going for a third straight SWBL youth football championship. They are 31-1 over the past three seasons.