Massie 5th grade seeking 3-peat

The Clinton-Massie fifth grade youth football team will play Piqua 2 p.m. Saturday at Northridge High School in the championship game of the Southwestern Buckeye League.
There are two other Clinton-Massie teams going for titles Saturday — fourth grade against Tipp City at 12:30 p.m. and the sixth grade vs Tipp City at 3:30 p.m.
The fifth grade Falcons are 10-0 this season and have outscored their opponents 418-30.
The fifth grade team will be going for a third straight SWBL youth football championship. They are 31-1 over the past three seasons.
The Clinton-Massie fifth grade football team, players, coaches and cheerleaders, from left to right, cheerleaders Grace Adams, Shelby Powell, MacKenzie Seitz, Jillian Arledge, Kaylee Jones, Heaven Werner, Cheyenne Bailey, Alanna Ritchie, Kaylin Sanchez, Kloie Updike, Olivia Hudson; players kneeling, William Brandenstein, Quinn McCoy, Peyton Warren, Chris Back, Elijah Allen, Eli Robinett, Kaiden Smith; standing, Ty “Curly Mac” Martin, Luke Myers, Cooper Fouch, Corey Frisch, Terrell Brooks, Eli Sheeley, Connor Musser, Ryan Anderson, Carter Fouch, Greg Goins; coaches, Adam Frisch, Jason Frisch, Greg Goins, head coach Justin Phipps, Josh Musser, Tony Anderson, Hilma Crawford and Jordan Phipps. Not present for the photo were cheerleaders Olivia Smith, Saydi Hall, Abbie Fields, and cheer coaches Donna Adams, Jamie Bailey and Kelly Haidet.