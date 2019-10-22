No. 1 Fenwick stops Massie volleyball in 3

LEBANON — State-ranked No. 1 Fenwick defeated Clinton-Massie 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 Tuesday in a Division II Lebanon 2 sectional title match at Lebanon High School.

The Lady Falcons, the No. 6 seed in the sectional, finish the season at 16-8.

Fenwick, 23-1 on the year, moves on to the district tournament at Wright State University.

“It’s always bittersweet when you lose a group of seniors,” CM coach Stephanie Reveal said. “Some have been with me all four years … that’s tough. They were a great group that I have enjoyed getting to coach.”

Kennedy Thompson had three points, 14 assists and four digs. Carly Moritz finished with four points, two kills, an assist and four digs. Cadin Reveal contributed three points, 16 kills, two digs and six solo blocks.

Hannah Doss chipped in a point and three digs. Delaney Miller recorded two points, three kills and four digs. Rylee Richardson had a point, five kills, seven digs and five solo blocks. Mackenzie Peters had a kill.