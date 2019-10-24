Wilmington city rec youth basketball registration underway

Registration is underway for the City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation 2019 youth basketball program.

With children in grades 3 to 6 eligible, registration is open until Nov. 11.

Clinics for all age groups will be held Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 19. Coaches are to contact players by Dec. 1. Practices will begin the week of Dec. 2.

Games will begin in January with all games being played on weeknights at the elementary schools in the Wilmington City Schools district. All games and practices will be postponed/cancelled when Wilmington City Schools are closed.

Cost is $30 for Wilmington residents, then $15 for each additional child in a family. Cost is $40 for residents outside the city limits, then $20 for each additional child in a family.

Online registration is available at ​http://bit.ly/2019basketball​. The link is available on the Wilmington Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Make all checks payable to City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation. There will be a $30 charge for returning checks.

Payments can be made at the athletic coordinator’s office at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park or via mail to City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation, 69 N. South St., Wilmington.

Payments must be made by Nov. 11 to ensure a child will be placed on a roster. Payment made after Nov. 11 will also be assessed a $10 late fee.

For more information contact Jody Drake at 366-6682 or via email wilmingtonparkathletics@gmail.com.