Hurricane youth trio in WOJFC semifinals

A trio of Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program teams are in the Gold Bracket semifinals of the Western Ohio Junior Football Conference playoffs Saturday at Alumni Field.

The Wilmington Orange bantam team will face Kettering Blue at 10 a.m. Wilmington is the 2 seed while Kettering is the 3 seed.

The Wilmington Orange fifth grade team meets Miamisburg White at 1 p.m. Wilmington is the 1 seed while Miamisburg is the 5 seed.

At 2:30 p.m., Wilmington Orange sixth grade will play 1 seed Meadowdale Black. Wilmington is the 4 seed.

At 11:30 a.m., Springfield Orange and West Carrollton Black will play in a Silver Bracket game.

Gold Bracket winners Saturday will advance to the WOJFC championship games at Kettering’s Roush Stadium, 3750 Far Hills Ave. on Nov. 3.

The Wilmington Orange third grade team has qualified for the Silver Bracket championship game 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Wade Field, Springboro.