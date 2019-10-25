Posted on by

SBAAC American, National division football standings


photo

American Division

Team^Div Games^All Games

Clinton-Massie^4-0^8-1

Goshen^3-1^6-3

New Richmond^3-1^5-4

Wilmington^1-3^3-6

Western Brown^1-3^1-8

Batavia^0-4^1-8

National Division

Team^Div Games^All Games

Blanchester^4-0^5-4

Bethel-Tate^2-2^5-4

Williamsburg^2-2^5-4

Clermont NE^2-2^5-4

East Clinton^2-2^4-5

Fayetteville^0-4^4-5

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Clermont Northeastern 35 East Clinton 18

Goshen 48 Batavia 0

Blanchester 35 Fayetteville Perry 0

Clinton Massie 45 New Richmond 16

Williamsburg 35 Bethel-Tate 33

Western Brown 24 Wilmington 21

NEXT WEEK’S GAMES

Friday, November 1, 2019

East Clinton at Blanchester

Batavia at Western Brown

Goshen at New Richmond

Clinton Massie at Wilmington

Clermont Northeastern at Williamsburg

Bethel-Tate at Fayetteville Perry

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_LOGO_SBAAC-4.jpg