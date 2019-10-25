SBAAC American, National division football standings

American Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Clinton-Massie^4-0^8-1
Goshen^3-1^6-3
New Richmond^3-1^5-4
Wilmington^1-3^3-6
Western Brown^1-3^1-8
Batavia^0-4^1-8
National Division
Team^Div Games^All Games
Blanchester^4-0^5-4
Bethel-Tate^2-2^5-4
Williamsburg^2-2^5-4
Clermont NE^2-2^5-4
East Clinton^2-2^4-5
Fayetteville^0-4^4-5
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Clermont Northeastern 35 East Clinton 18
Goshen 48 Batavia 0
Blanchester 35 Fayetteville Perry 0
Clinton Massie 45 New Richmond 16
Williamsburg 35 Bethel-Tate 33
Western Brown 24 Wilmington 21
NEXT WEEK’S GAMES
Friday, November 1, 2019
East Clinton at Blanchester
Batavia at Western Brown
Goshen at New Richmond
Clinton Massie at Wilmington
Clermont Northeastern at Williamsburg
Bethel-Tate at Fayetteville Perry