Week 9 Final: Western Brown 24 Wilmington 21

WILMINGTON — A field goal with six seconds to play gave Western Brown its first victory of the season Friday night, 24-21, over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division football action at Alumni Field.

The game-winning points came on an 18-yard field goal by Dylan Coffey who sent the Senior Night crowd home disappointed.

Western Brown improves to 1-8 on the season while Wilmington falls to 3-6 on the season.

The big play in the drive was a circus catch by Logan Campbell who made a diving catch for a first down on the 8. Although the Broncos were unable to get a touchdown on back to back plays, they worked the clock to the final seconds setting up the go-ahead kick.

On the previous drive, Wilmington, trailing 21-14, battled down field and converted on fourth down four separate times to keep the drive going. Cam Coomer, in pursuit of the goal line, stuck the ball just inside the goal with 1:48 to play. Rory Bell connected on the game-tying PAT, 21-21.

It appeared the Broncos had forged ahead with just over 4:00 to play on the go-ahead score which snapped a 14-14 tie. Yani Williams made an over the shoulder grab in the corner of the end zone, giving the Broncos the lead. Throughout the game, Williams was virtually unstoppable for the Broncos, as he accounted for all three Broncos’ touchdowns.

Wilmington was forced to juggle its lineup throughout the contest. Starting running back Malik Scott sustained an ankle injury in the opening drive, with freshman Thad Stuckey being inserted in his spot. In the first half of action, sophomore Cameron McEvoy started at quarterback with Coomer as a receiver.

Wilmington attempted to get on the board with a 46 yard field goal attempt by Bell at the 6:18 mark, but the kick faded to the right, and came up short.

The Hurricane scored in the final minute of the quarter when McEvoy scored from a yard out on a quarterback sneak and Bell’s PAT gave WHS a 7-0 lead.

Western Brown got on the scoreboard, the result of a miscue by the Hurricane’s special teams in the second quarter. A high snap from center forced Bell to chase down the football back at the WB 14. Broncos’ quarterback Drew Novak connected with Williams on the touchdown pass, and kicker Coffey booted the PAT to tie the game at 7-7, and that’s the way the first half ended.

A crucial turnover by Wilmington enabled the Broncos to get the go-ahead score in the third quarter. Coomer’s pass for Carter Huffman was tipped and Williams came away with the ball at the 47. Novak connected with Williams for the go-ahead score on the next play from scrimmage, and the Broncos pulled ahead, 14-7.

Wilmington answered the call in the fourth quarter, when Coomer connected with Isiah Rigling on a 48-yard pass-play, and Bell evened the score with his PAT kick.

That set the stage for the back-to-back game tying drives by each team to knot the score at 21-21, before Coffey’s field-goal clinched it for the Broncos.

Wilmington will conclude the regular season next Friday night against the Clinton-Massie Falcons at Alumni Field.

SUMMARY

Oct 25, 2019

@Alumni Field

Wilmington High School

Western Brown 24 Wilmington 21

WB^0^7^7^10^^24

WL^7^0^0^14^^21

First Quarter

WHS-McEvoy, 1-yd. run. Bell PAT kick good at 0:58.

Second Quarter

WB-Williams, 48-yd. catch from Novak. Coffey PAT kick good at 5:42.

Third Quarter

WB-Williams, 48-yard catch from Novak. Coffey PAT kick good at 8:23.

Fourth Quarter

WHS-Rigling, 48-yard catch from Coomer. Bell PAT kick good at 7:48.

WB-Williams, 8-yd. catch from Novak. Coffey PAT kick good at 4:15.

WHS-Coomer 5-yd. rush Bell PAT kick good at 1:48.

WB-Coffey, 18-yd. Field Goal at 0:06.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-3.jpg Wilmington’s Brett Brooks (left) and Kendal France (right) on defense against Western Brown Friday night at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB9_BrooksFrance_gc.jpg Wilmington’s Brett Brooks (left) and Kendal France (right) on defense against Western Brown Friday night at Alumni Field. Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

UP NEXT 7 p.m. Nov 1 Vs Clinton-Massie @Alumni Field

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.