Cross country season ends at Troy

TROY — The high school cross country season ended Saturday at Troy Memorial Stadium in regional cross country races contested on a chilly, rainy day.

East Clinton’s Aidan Henson had a heart-breaking end to his 2019 campaign.

In the Division II Southwest Regional boys race, the Astros senior ran 17:16.57, well off his best, but less than 10 seconds away from qualifying for the state meet in less than ideal conditions. The runner who finished 16th in the event — the final state berth — ran 17:07.57. Henson finished 18th overall.

Wilmington freshman Sophie Huffman was 66th in the Division I girls race, clocking a 20:29.86. The final state qualifying time was 19:20.71.

In the boys Division I race, Garrett Stoffer was 91st in 18:00.82 while teammate Tyler Parks was 120th in 18:49.09. The final time to advance to state was 16:52.35.

“What a wet messy day,” WHS coach Eileen Grosse said. “Sophie fell toward the end. Tyler got a bad stitch he couldn’t work out. All in all a great season.”

