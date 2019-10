The team of Rocky Long, Fred Stern, Gary Bishop, Keith Hill and Kathy Keltner had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and finished first in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Don Sicurella, French Hatfield, Jim Luck, Pete Fentress.

• 32: Dennis Kruszka, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

• 35: Clarence Cross, Dick Mitchener, Ed Farley, Jim Doak.