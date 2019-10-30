Week 10 Preview: Clinton-Massie at Wilmington

One thing has been consistent during Dan McSurley’s tenure as Clinton-Massie football coach.

His Falcons rarely take the field without focus. That will be no different this week against county rival Wilmington in the sixth annual Wilmington Kiwanis Club’s Backyard Bash.

“Winning the league title outright is the main theme going into the final week,” said McSurley.

Clinton-Massie clinched a share of the SBAAC American Division title with last week’s 45-16 win over New Richmond.

In the American Division standings, Massie is 4-0 while New Richmond and Goshen are both 3-1. The Lions and Warriors square off this week with the winner hoping for a WHS upset victory to make it a two-way tie for first place.

Clinton-Massie visits Alumni Field Friday night to take on the Hurricane.

After a couple of lopsided wins against overmatched opponents, Massie faced New Richmond with much on the line. The outcome was another convincing win, this one a 45-16 outcome.

“I thought we played a real clean game against New Richmond,” McSurley said. “We had multiple players contribute on offense and the defense continued to swarm.”

Despite leading the Lions 45-0, McSurley remained focused until the final whistle.

“I think the biggest concern was giving up the two quick rushing touchdowns late in the game,” he said. “Even though it was against our junior varsity we still need to be consistent at every level.”

McSurley also says as the temperature drops and the stakes getting higher in coming weeks, his Falcons must become more intense.

“With the weather getting much cooler, our physical intensity needs to ramp up,” he said. “So blocking and tackling is the major focus for the weeks ahead.”

Clinton-Massie’s Blake Ireland (25) follows the block of Nathan Wildermuth (62) during last week’s game against New Richmond. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB9_IrelandWildermuth_ec.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Blake Ireland (25) follows the block of Nathan Wildermuth (62) during last week’s game against New Richmond. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

