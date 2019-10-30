Week 10 Preview: Wilmington versus Clinton-Massie

Wilmington goes from the frying pan to the fire.

Last week, the Hurricane faced Western Brown, a team that was winless in SBAAC play.

The result was a stunning 24-21 loss at Alumni Field.

This week, the Hurricane gets the opposite extreme, league champion Clinton-Massie.

“This is one of the most complete teams I have seen in a long time,” said Wilmington coach Scott Killen. “With (Kody) Zantene back as QB, they have definitely opened up their pass game. Their defense flies to the football and is fundamentally sound and (Garrett) Trampler is a threat any time he touches the ball on special teams. Finding consistency, like all year, is going to be key this week.”

Wilmington has played well in each game this season.

The Hurricane also has had moments of unfocused play in each game this season.

To compound those issues, Wilmington will be going down the depth chart at several positions because of injury.

“We are banged up,” said Killen. “We are going to be playing some young guys in key positions and we need to step up our execution.”

The lack of execution was detrimental in last week’s loss to the Broncos.

“Too many breakdowns offensively to get any kind of momentum,” Killen said. “When you are dealing with injuries, we need to do a better job of executing.”

Chris Custis brings the Hurricane flag on to the field at Alumni Field prior to last week’s game against Western Brown. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/10/web1_FB9_ChrisCustisFlag_gc.jpg Chris Custis brings the Hurricane flag on to the field at Alumni Field prior to last week’s game against Western Brown. Gordon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal

