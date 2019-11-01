Massie youth basketball tryout dates set

The Clinton-Massie youth basketball program will be conducting tryouts for the upcoming season for boys and girls basketball teams, fourth grade to sixth grade.

At least one parent or guardian must be present before the first tryout session to complete a waiver form. Players and parents/guardians should arrive 15 minutes early to complete the waiver form. The tryouts and practices will be closed to the public due to space available and distractions.

Coaches will provide basketballs at tryouts and practices. Players should not take basketballs to the tryouts or practices.

The tryout schedule by gender and grade level is as follows:

• 4th grade boys, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Clarksville gym; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Falcon gym. Coach is Jason Phipps 937-725-3540.

• 4th grade girls, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Falcon gym; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Clarksville gym. Coach is Brian Jodrey 937-725-0793.

• 5th grade boys, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Clarksville gym; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Clinton-Massie Elementary School gym. Coach Clayton Morgan 937-725-1729.

• 5th grade girls, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Clarksville gym; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Clinton-Massie Elementary School gym. Coach Heather Elkins 513-560-0095.

• 6th grade boys, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Clinton-Massie Elementary School gym; and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Clarksville gym. Coach Jason Pittser 937-725-2290

• 6th grade girls, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Clarksville gym; and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Clinton-Massie Elementary School.gym. Coach Andy George 513-404-0905.