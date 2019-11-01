Durbin family to benefit from EC alumni volleyball tournament

The East Clinton alumni volleyball tournament is being held Saturday at ECHS with all proceeds going to benefit Jim Durbin, a 1984 EC graduate.

Durbin and his family are battling esophageal cancer.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and is sponsored by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters.

In addition to the volleyball tournament, featuring alumni teams from 2002 to 2019, there is a dinner which begins at 5 p.m. Dinner will be chili dinner provided by Farmhouse Deli and Traditions Restaurant and Catering.

A Kids Corner will have face-painting, a blow-up slide, candy and carnival games.

Raffles are being held for many items, including but not limited to Vital Fitness, McCarty Gardens, Snow Hill Country Club, 31, Mary Kay and the Rusty Keg.

Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children and includes entry to the tournament and dinner (chili, side, drink, dessert).

