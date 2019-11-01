Week 10 Final: Clinton-Massie 63 Wilmington 24

WILMINGTON — Behind an expected but still powerful effort from its offensive line, Clinton-Massie motored is way to a 63-24 win Friday night over Wilmington at Alumni Field in the sixth annual Kiwanis Club Backyard Bash.

Massie rushed for 475 yards, averaging more than 12 yards a rush on 39 attempts. While Brendan Lamb accounted for six total touchdowns, it was Carson Vanhoose who led the team with 173 yards on just 9 carries.

The varsity starting line of Davis Wulf, Colton Doyle, Lane Schulz, Brody Muterspaw, Joe Baughman and Brock Speaks continued to plow its way through opposing defenses with great aplomb.

Lamb has rushed for 1,601 yards and 35 touchdowns this season. He has 36 TDs in all.

The Falcons will host an OHSAA regional quarterfinal playoff game next weekend. The opponent for the Nov. 9 game at Frank Irelan Field will be made official by the OHSAA Sunday afternoon. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

Clinton-Massie clinched the outright SBAAC American Division title with a 5-0 record. Massie is 9-1 overall.

Wilmington closeds its season 3-7 overall and 1-4 in the American.

The game started with both teams throwing offensive haymakers. Wilmington came out and scored on the first drive, keyed by a 41 yard kickoff return by Cam Coomer. The series ended with Coomer hooking up from 24 yards out with Christopher Custis to put WHS on top.

Lamb and the Massie offensive line took over from there, though. Lamb scored four touchdowns in a row for the Falcons and Robby Frederick added another as CM jumped out in front 34-10 and never looked back.

Showing some grit, the Hurricane bounced off the mat with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Coomer to Isaiah Rigling at 4:29.

In a long, long first half, Massie scored twice more, another by Lamb and one by Garrett Trampler on a 46-yard punt return. Lamb started the second half with an 88-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

SUMMARY

Nov 1, 2019

@Alumni Field

Clinton-Massie 63 Wilmington 24

CM^21^27^15^0^^63

WL^10^7^0^7^^24

First quarter

W-Chris Custis 24 yard pass from Cam Coomer (Rory Bell PAT good) 11:32

CM-Brendan Lamb 2 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 10:05

W-Rory Bell 37 yard field goal 5:35

CM-Brendan Lamb 17 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 2:57

CM-Brendan Lamb 3 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 0:58

Second quarter

CM-Brendan Lamb 11 yard run (Pass failed) 10:53

CM-Robby Frederick 31 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 9:48

W-Isaiah Rigling 21 yard pass from Cam Coomer (Rory Bell PAT good) 7:09

CM-Brendan Lamb 22 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 5:51

CM-Garrett Trampler 46 yard punt return (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 4:29

Third quarter

CM-Brendan Lamb 88 yard kickoff return (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 12:00

CM-Carson Vanhoose 10 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT good) 5:32

Fourth quarter

W-Thane McCoy 11 yard run (Rory Bell PAT good) 0:21

TEAM STATS

Stat^Massie^Wilmington

First downs^21^16

Yards^484^238

Rushing^39-475^30-89

Passing^1-3-0^12-28-1

Penalties^9-110^5-65

Fumbles^1-0^1-1

INDIVIDUALS

PASSING: CM-Zantene 1-3-0, 9 yards; WHS-Cam Coomer 12-26-0, 149 yards 2 TD; Cameron McEvoy 0-2-0, 0 yards

RUSHING: CM-Carson Vanhoose 9-173-1, Brendan Lamb 15-141-5, Robbie Frederick 5-90-1, Blake Ireland 4-64-0, Garrett Newkirk 3-4-0, Carter Euton 1-3-0, Donald Brewer 1-0-0, Braden Rolf 1-0-0; WHS-Cam Coomer 13-30-0, Cameron McEvoy 2-23-0, Thane McCoy 2-21-1, Thad Stuckey 11-12-0, Connor Mitchell 1-5, Noah Stirr 1-(-2)

RECEIVING: CM-Garrett Trampler 1-9; WHS-Chris Custis 6-76-1, Isaiah Rigling 5-73-1, Kendal France 1-0-0

TACKLES: CM-Braxton Green 5.5, Devon Noble 5, Cayden Clutter 5, Noah Corbett 4, Colton Trampler 3.5; WHS-Isaiah Rigling 4, TJ Killen 3, Jeff Valentine 1.5

Garrett Trampler (22) had a 46-yard punt return for touchdown in the second quarter Friday against Wilmington. Rory Bell is 10 for Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_FB10_GarrettTrampler_ec-1.jpg Garrett Trampler (22) had a 46-yard punt return for touchdown in the second quarter Friday against Wilmington. Rory Bell is 10 for Wilmington. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick (33) drives ahead with Wilmington’s Bradley Sturgill (56) hanging on Friday night at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/11/web1_FB10_cmwilm2_ec-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Robby Frederick (33) drives ahead with Wilmington’s Bradley Sturgill (56) hanging on Friday night at Alumni Field. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Lambs scores 6, Vanhoose rushes for 173 as Massie rolls

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports