WC women fall in double overtime 2-1

WESTERVILLE — A goal 1:47 in to the second overtime propelled Otterbein University to a 2-1 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference tournament action Tuesday.

Annie Howell scored the game-winner at 1:01.47 of the match to advance the Cardinals to the second round of the tournament.

Wilmington (9-8-1) was the No. 6 seed in the tournament while Otterbein (15-3-1) was the No. 3 seed.

The Cardinals won the regular season meeting at Townsend Field 4-1.

Otterbein plays 7 p.m. Thursday at Capital in the next round.

Otterbein dominated the match from a statistical standpoint, holding a 32-14 edge in shots and an 18-5 advantage in corner kicks.

The Quakers had 12 fouls while the Cardinals had just three.

But soccer is sport where dominant statistics don’t always translate to goals or wins.

Steve Spirk’s upset-minded Wilmington squad took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on Mackenzie Weaver’s goal. Riley Allison assisted on the goal.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute that Otterbein tied the match on Bella Shivley’s goal off a penalty kick.