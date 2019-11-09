Spartans stun Falcons in playoff opener 42-28

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Exploiting Clinton-Massie’s secondary, Valley View pulled the upset Saturday in a Division IV Region 16 quarterfinal game at Frank Irelan Field.

Cade Cradlebaugh threw five touchdown passes as the Spartans stunned the Falcons 42-28.

The home playoff loss was the first for Clinton-Massie since losing 33-27 in overtime to Badin in 2008.

The Falcons season ends at 9-2.

The Spartans (9-2) will play play Roger Bacon, 42-21 winner over Waynesville, in the regional semifinal round next Saturday.

Brendan Lamb had 189 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

Nov 9, 2019

@Frank Irelan Field

OHSAA Div 4 Region 16

CM^7^7^7^7^^28

VV^7^14^14^7^^42

First Quarter

CM-Robby Frederick 1 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 6:35

VV-Fumble recovered in end zone (PAT good) 3:55

Second Quarter

CM-Tate Olberding 7 yard pass from Kody Zantene (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 8:17

VV-Coulter 2 yard pass from Cradlebaugh (PAT good) 6:59

VV-Ben Owens 10 yard pass from Cade Cradlebaugh (PAT Good) 22.9

Third Quarter

VV-Ben Owens 74 yard pass from Cradlebaugh (PAT Good) 11:43

VV-Troy Coulter 46 yard pass from Cradlebaugh (PAT Good) 9:23)

CM-Brendan Lamb 33 yard run (McGuinness PAT) 2:45

Fourth Quarter

CM-Brendan Lamb 16 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 8:04

VV-Coulter 28 yard pass from Cradlebaugh (PAT Good) 2:57

Team Statistics

^VV^CM

First Downs^18^21

Rush^24-122^59-255

Pass^13-19-0^4-11-2

Pass Yards^305^57

Total Yards^427^312

Penalties^6-70^6-50

Fumbles Lost^1-0^0-0

Time of Poss^17:28^30:32

Individual Stats

Rush: VV-Cade Cradlebaugh 13-50, Dylan Branham 5-44, Lucas Lynch 4-18, Liam Musgrove 2-10; CM-Brendan Lamb 34-189, Robby Frederick 10-53, Carson Vanhoose 9-19, Garrett Trampler 2-6, Kody Zantene 4-(-12)

Pass: VV-Cade Cradlebaugh 13-19-0, 305 yards; CM-Kody Zantene 2-9-2, 49 yards; Brendan Lamb 1-1-0, 8 yards; Devon Noble 1-1-0, 0 yards

Receiving: VV-Coulter 9-184, Owens 3-95, Lynch 1-26; CM-Ireland 1-42, Olberding 3-15

Tackles: CM-Braxton Green 6.5, Carter Frank 5.5, Blake Ireland 3.5, Tate Olberding 3, Garrett Trampler 2, Cayden Clutter 2, Devon Noble 1, Kody Zantene 1, Brody Muterspaw 1, Daelin Maple 1, Brock Speaks 1 Noah Corbett 1, Colton Trampler 1

