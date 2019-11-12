County earns 4 cross country coach, runner honors

Clinton County had a strong showing in top honors among SBAAC Cross Country teams this fall.

The county had three of four runners of the year and two of four coaches of the year.

Wilmington had Tyler Parks as American Division boys runner of the year. Brad Heys was the American boys coach of the year and Eileen Grosse was American girls coach of the year.

East Clinton’s Aidan Henson was National Division boys runner of the year.

In National Division girls honors, first team runners were Savannah Faught, Katlin Colwell of Georgetown; Hayden Setty, Emma Vanhook and Trinity Donahue of Bethel-Tate; Kaitlyn Gregory, Megan Ellis of Williamsburg; Abby Puckett of Clermont Northeastern.

Blanchester’s Ally Davis was second team in the National Division.

In American Division girls honors, first teamers were Clinton-Massie’s Emma Muterspaw; Wilmington’s Sophie Huffman, Skye Carpenter and Sylena Baltazar; Paige Abbinante and Jewels Davis of Western Brown; Jenna Burns of New Richmond; Morgan Cravens of Batavia.

Burns was the runner of the year in the American.

Kalli Abbitt and Emma Simpson of Wilmington were second teamers as was Lilly Lentine of Clinton-Massie.

National Division boys first teamers were Brett Bandow of Blanchester; Thomas Eyre, Sam Frondorf, Ian McQueary and Noah Sayles of Bethel-Tate; Summit Northrup and Clayton Hodge of Clermont Northeastern.

Lasse Hoffman and Zach Vest of EC and Nick Musselman of BHS were second-teamers.

On the American side, first teamers were Sam Eastes, Pedro Escobedo, Tyler Preston and Garrett Stoffer of Wilmington; Ryan Cooper, Caleb Ware and Luke Woodruff of Western Brown.

Second teamers for WHS were Noah Geggie and Calvin Walls.

Wilmington's Tyler Parks and East Clinton's Aidan Henson were runners of the year in the SBAAC boys cross country races. News Journal File Photos