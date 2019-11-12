SBAAC volleyball coaches vote 6 to first team

Clinton County had six athletes earn first team All-SBAAC volleyball honors in a vote of league coaches.

Wilmington’s Harlie Bickett and Clinton-Massie’s Cadin Reveal and Rylee Richardson were first team in the American Division while East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine and Myah Jones, along with Blanchester’s Caili Baumann were first team in the National Division.

Evanshine was the lone freshman to earn first-team honors in either division.

Second team honors in the American went to Clinton-Massie’s Delany Miller and Carly Moritz and Wilmington’s Caroline Diels. National Division second teamers were Blanchester’s Ally Davis and East Clinton’s Emma Malone.

Honorable mention was given to Kennedy Thompson of Clinton-Massie, Emily Self of Wilmington, Holly Scott of Blanchester and Gracie Evanshine of East Clinton.

Overall first team picks in the American were Jordan Copenhaver and Macie Mehlman of Batavia; Madison Hornsby of Goshen; Hailey Collett of New Richmond; Madison DeRose, Sophia Ernst and Olivia Young of Western Brown.

In the National, first teamers around the league were Madison Schooley of Bethel-Tate, Makayla Drewry and Carson Fishback of Clermont Northeastern, Cassidy Louderback of Felicity, Layla Elliott of Georgetown, and Kara Bailey, Paige Fisher and Hailey Speeg of Williamsburg.

WB’s Young was the American player of the year while Fishback of CNE was the National player of the year.

Coaches of the year were Carla Fite of Western Brown in the American and Dan Coyne of Williamsburg in the National.

