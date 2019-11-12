County trio sits atop SBAAC tennis honors

Three of the four top honors in SBAAC tennis went to Clinton County participants.

Claire Burns of Wilmington was the American Division player of the year while Doug Cooper of WHS and Matt Sexton of Blanchester were league coaches of the year.

In the American Division, Allie Kees and Josie Nichols were first team singles players while Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham were first team doubles players. Clinton-Massie had first teamers Nina Lazic in singles, and Kari Cragwall and Liza Duncan in doubles and Paige Wood and Kenzie Stinchcomb in doubles.

Second teamers were Raelee Schulz and Elizabeth Mason of Massie in singles, and Annie Osborn and Gracie Conger of WHS in doubles.

Other first teamers were Sophia Dragoo of New Richmond; Megan Wallace of Batavia.

On the National Division side, Kayla Allen, Maddy Coyle and Annie Trovillo in singles and Taylor Bradley and Grace Irwin in doubles were first teamers for Blanchester. East Clinton’s Melina Noble and Alexia Garen were first team doubles.

East Clinton’s Jestiny Hughes was a second team singles player.

Other first teamers were Madison Baird of Felicity; Grace White and Abbie Wheeler of Bethel-Tate on singles courts, and Destiny Sheanshang and Alyssa Furgeson of CNE in doubles.

